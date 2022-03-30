Jessica Grace Machado known as “Gracie”, age 15 of Tishomingo went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in Tishomingo. She was born to Joseph Machado and Jamie Sickler on Dec. 19, 2006 in Tahlequah. Gracie was an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation. She was a freshman at Tishomingo High School when she was suddenly taken to her heavenly home. Our hearts are broken as we will miss her little shining face who was always a spark of joy, so full of energy, and always met us with big hugs and lots of love. Gracie was a little carefree spirit who lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her father, Joseph Tahvewuhnah Machado; mother Jamie Jo Sickler; older sister, Sadie Brooke Machado; brother, Ashton Beene; paternal grandmother, Dorothea Marie Niedo; maternal grandfather, Lee Weston Sickler; grandmother, Cindy Beene, and a host of loved aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.
Gracie is preceded in death by her beloved great-grandparents: Michael Sr. and Carolyn Niedo; great-uncle, Michael (Hulie) Niedo Jr. and his son Taylor Niedo; great-aunt, Frances Niedo; great-uncle, Russell Stewart; and cousins: Zackariah and Tyson Niedo on her father’s side, and her grandmother, Jo “Josie” Ellen Sickler, great-grandmother, Leota Faye Jackson on her mother’s side, and grandfather, Mike Beene.
The family believes that when someone passes their life does not end, but rather changes. We know that Gracie has reached a place of everlasting peace alongside Jesus Christ. While we grieve her passing, with our grief comes the lightness of hope. May Gracie, now rest in the arms of God’s eternal peace.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 305 E Main St in Tishomingo.
Memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Gracie Machado will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Comanche Indian Reformed Church, 201 NW Mission Blvd., Lawton, under the direction of the Rev. Fred and Jan Ticeahkie.