Private family graveside for Jesse Slavin was held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, Lawton, Oklahoma.
Jesse Slavin, 94, Lawton passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Lawton. He was born November 17, 1925 in Lexington, Oklahoma to James and Dellie Rosella (Ott) Slavin. Jesse was the youngest child of eleven children. He grew up in eastern Oklahoma attending high school in Wanette, Oklahoma for three years and graduating from Holdenville High School in Holdenville, Oklahoma. Once Jesse graduated from high school he joined the United States Navy in 1943 during World War II and remained in the Navy until 1946. Upon his discharge from the Navy Jesse returned home and began attending East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. It was at East Central that Jesse met the love of his life, Claudine Pumphrey. Jesse and Claudine were married on December 22, 1948 in Ada, Oklahoma. Claudine passed away on February 6, 2016 after 67 years of marriage. Jesse and Claudine had two children, Michael and Kelly Slavin. Their youngest child, Kelly passed away on December 9, 2001.
Both Jesse and Claudine became public school teachers and began their teaching careers in rural Oklahoma. Jesse taught woodworking at Strother Public Schools in Seminole, Oklahoma for two and a half years, followed by teaching woodworking and elementary school principal at Central High School in Marlow, Oklahoma, and finally teaching drafting at Tomlinson Junior High School in Lawton from 1957-1983. He taught for 36 years in the state of Oklahoma and was also a farmer.
Jesse was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, serving as a deacon at Sullivan Village Church of Christ and Northwest Church of Christ in Lawton. He was a lifetime member of the NEA, OEA, LEA, and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Jesse is survived by his son, Michael Slavin and wife Cissy of Lawton, a sister, Alice Killian and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son, eight brothers, Joe Slavin, George Slavin, Robert Slavin, John Myers, Roy L. Slavin, Thomas Slavin, William Slavin and Frank Slavin, and a sister Teresa Reed.
