Jesse Jerald Ewehioso Jones, 68, of Anadarko was born Oct. 8, 1953 in Lawton to Jesse Lee and Geraldine Butler Jones. He departed his life on Jan. 20, 2022 at Comanche Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness with his loving family by his side.
Jesse married the love of his life Shirley Sink Jones in Anadarko. Jesse was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping out. He enjoyed going to auctions and gun shows. He enjoyed being outside always fixing and building things. His past time hobbies when he wasn’t busy was carving canes and other beautiful wood work.
Jesse grew up in Anadarko and had many friends who knew him as Big Jess. He worked for the City of Anadarko Street Department for many years. He was a member of the Caddo Tribe.
Jesse was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Words cannot express the love he had for his family.
Jesse leaves behind his wife of the home; his brother, Jesse Julius Jones of Anadarko; a daughter, Michele McDowell of Anadarko; his sons: Roy Sink of Anadarko; Jesse Jones Jr., Kwai Chang (K.C.) Jones, and James Jones all of Lawton; his grandchildren, who were the love of his life: Courtney Stone, Whitley McDowell, Alyssa Mc Dowell, Tanaya McDowell of Anadarko; Brittany Higgins of Chickasha; Jerika Aunko of California; Lakota Meeks of Anadarko; Bre Lineleen Boyd, Anjuline Jones, Sukura Jones, Zoey Jones of Lawton; R.J. Sink, Zachary Sink, Brandon Sink of Anadarko; Jesse Sink of Weatherford; and Brett Stone of Chickasha; brother-in-law and wife, Robert and Laura Sink of Fort Worth, TX; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded by his parents; brother, James Joseph Jones; a son, Jesse Ray Stone; aunt, Catherine Corrine Butler Jones.
A private family service will be held at a later date at the Sturm Family Cemetery in Anadarko.