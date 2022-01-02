Jesse Glenn Wright was born to Dr. Jesse Ralph Wright and the late Birdie Eva Barnett Wright on July 22, 1963 in Gary, Indiana. He departed this life at his home in Lawton, on Dec. 13, 2021, of kidney disease that he endured with quiet dignity and strength. He was 58 years old.
Jesse was educated in the Lawton Public School District where he attended Pioneer Park Elementary, MacArthur Jr. High and MacArthur Sr. High School. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing football (but not getting hit). During junior and senior high school, he was a trumpet player in the band. He graduated high school in 1981 as a proud Big Mac Highlander. He continued his education at Cameron University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration in 1987. His classmates reminisce about his ever-present smile and the warmth and depth behind it. Upon graduation, Jesse began his career with FedEx, on Sept. 28, 1987, as a Courier. Jesse was beloved by those he worked with and served daily during his tenure. He was admired for always having a positive attitude, a kind heart, and of course that amazing smile. He often was the brightest part of everyone’s day. He retired from FedEx with 33 years of loyal service in 2021. Jesse was not only an avid bowler, but a great bowler. He averaged a score of 189 — 203. He bowled in many leagues and tournaments throughout his life. Jesse served as longtime league president for the Night Rollers league, and he earned the distinguished honor of being the first adult to bowl a perfect score in 2006. As a lifelong Lawton resident, you could often see Jesse around town at various establishments. His smile was always beaming like a warm ray of sunshine. Jesse was a man of integrity and honor. He never had a harsh word to say about anyone. He was adored by all and you could count yourself as blessed just to know him.
Preceded in death by his mother, Birdie Eva Barnett Wright. He leaves to cherish his memories his father, Dr. Jesse R. Wright of Lawton; sister, Donna Marie Wright of Dallas, Texas; brother, Ralph Anthony Wright (Shanda Buchanan Wright) of Flower Mound, Texas; nephew, Blake Marcellus Buchanan Wright of Flower Mound, Texas; niece, Mikayla Brooke Buchanan Wright of Flower Mound, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.