Funeral services for retired Sgt. First Class Jerry Wolfe Jr., 57, of Lawton, will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at the Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Retired Sgt. First Class Jerry Lee Wolfe Jr., a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many, passed away in his home unexpectedly the morning of Oct. 9, 2022 in Lawton.
Jerry was born on Jan. 18, 1965 in Kokomo, Indiana to Jerry Sr. and Patricia (Rice) Wolfe. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Kokomo, Indiana and later enlisted in the United States Army in 1988. Aside from his family, Jerry’s greatest devotion was to serve his country. He first enlisted as a Army Cannon Crewmember (13B), which took him all over the world. Jerry’s first duty station was overseas in Germany where he got to take in the sites of Europe as he toured Germany, France, and Italy. He then went on to serve in the Gulf War supporting Operation Desert Storm. Following that Jerry served overseas in South Korea supporting the Korean defense efforts and later reclassified as Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Automated Tactical Data Systems Specialist (13P). Jerry honorably retired Feb. 29, 2008 after 20 years of service to his country. Following his military career, Jerry continued to serve his country as an employee of the federal government located at Fort Sill. Jerry was the Senior Knowledge Management Advisor for the Fires Center of Excellence supporting information technology (IT) and information management (IM). Jerry enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, cooking for his family, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a very charismatic man who could easily put a smile on the saddest face. He was always cracking a joke and making those around him laugh.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Stacy Wolfe; six children: daughter Muchen (Wolfe) and husband Druie Dutton; daughter Malaysha and husband Coy Chappell; son Michael Wolfe and partner Jasmine Joyner; son Mathew Corbett and partner Madison Mason; daughter Taylor (Wolfe) and husband Matthew Ramos, and daughter Deanna Wolfe and partner Dylon Pawlowski; eight grandchildren: Callen Chappell; Payson Chappell; Cashton Chappell; Cheyenne Dutton; Emalia Ramos; Timber Wolfe; Lance Chappell, and Olivia Ramos; mother, Patricia (Pat) Ann Williams, and sister, Trisha Marie Wolfe.
Jerry Jr. is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Wolfe Sr. and his step-father, Frank Joe Williams.