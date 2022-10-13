Funeral services for retired Sgt. First Class Jerry Wolfe Jr., 57, of Lawton, will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at the Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Retired Sgt. First Class Jerry Lee Wolfe Jr., a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many, passed away in his home unexpectedly the morning of Oct. 9, 2022 in Lawton.