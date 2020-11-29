Private family services for Jerry Wayne Geiger are being held under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
Burial with military honors will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery in Snyder.
There will be public visitation Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance when present at the funeral home.
Jerry Wayne Geiger, beloved husband, father and Papa went to be with his Lord on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in Lawton, at the age of 80. He was born May 26, 1940 in Indiahoma to Ludwig and Vivian Geiger. He attended Indiahoma Schools from first to 12 grade. Jerry married the love of his life and best friend, Royce Nix on July 2, 1961. They were married for nearly 58 years. Jerry loved going fishing with his wife and family. They enjoyed spending time at their place at Lake Texoma. One of his great joys was being “Papa” to his adoring grandchildren. Jerry faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Jerry graduated from Cameron University in 1970 and later received his master’s degree in Administration from Southwestern University. He taught and coached in Snyder Public Schools for 26 years. During his career in education, Jerry was a wonderful teacher, principal, and extremely successful coach. Coach Geiger led his Snyder Cyclone boys basketball team to five consecutive trips to the state tournament, winning the State Championship in 1981, and finishing runner-up in 1980 and 1982. During his career, he coached both the boys and the girls basketballs teams. His wife, Royce was his long time assistant for the girls teams. He loved coaching and he loved his players. Jerry was a very kind man, who was known for the smile on his face and the sincere interest he showed to everyone around him.
Jerry is survived by his loving family, including daughter, Sherri Baker and husband James, and a son Dr. Michael Geiger and wife Shaun. Sherri’s family includes: sons, Matt Johnson, wife Kristen and their children, Kameron and Kimber, Dallas Baker, Alecia and their children, Cara and Emily; daughters, Jamie Yarbrough and her daughters, Neeli and Leela; Ashlee Tollison, husband Randy, and their sons Aiden, Karter, and Jax; Krysta McLaughlin and husband Ryan; and Wyatt Johnson. Mike’s family includes; Dr. Bryce Geiger, wife Sophia, and their children, Kasen, Kate and MaKenna, Dr. Seth Geiger, wife Madison, and their children, Hayden and Harper, Trevor Geiger, wife Samantha and their children, Eric, Ezra, and Elizabeth; Darah Lang and husband Josh and their children, Oliver and Oaklyn; Dr. Maddie Rhodes and husband Blake; and Daniel Valdares and wife Kimberly. He is survived by one sister, Peggy Lovejoy. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, former students, players and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Royce, his parents, two brothers, Billy and Luther, a newborn granddaughter and a great-grandson, Daxx.
Jerry was a wonderful, loving man, who will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Snyder Playground Fund.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.