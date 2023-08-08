Graveside funeral service for Jerry Vincent Gatlin Sr. will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Burial with full military honors is under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Retired MSG Jerry Vincent Gatlin, Sr. (84) of Lawton passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family. Jerry was born in Heidelberg, Mississippi to Andrew and Euginia Gatlin on Oct. 8, 1938. He married the love of his life, Helen Sophia Warf on Nov. 30, 1965 in Chickasha. They established a home in Lawton where he was active duty Army stationed at Fort Sill. Jerry was southern Baptist. He was very strong in his faith.
Jerry graduated from Heidelberg High School in 1956 and shortly after graduation joined the Army. Jerry served 21 years and 12 days of active duty service. During his time in the Army he served in Germany, Korea and two tours of duty in Vietnam. The majority of his time was spent at Fort Sill where he was a meteorologist in tornado alley. He was very proud to have served his country. He earned a Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal Fifth Award, National Defense Service Medal, Four Overseas Service Bars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with Seven Service Stars, and Sharpshooter (rifle). Following his military service he was a letter carrier in Lawton for many years. Jerry loved and served his community with his financial support of many organizations to include the Salvation Army, Lawton Food Bank, utility assistance program, local Indian church for low-income assistance and utility assistance, and the Billy Graham Evangelist Association. Following his retirement from the Post Office, Jerry spent much of his time providing transportation and financial assistance to those in need in his neighborhood. Jerry was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. Jerry was a true blessing to all who were fortunate to know him.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Elna Glen McGrew, of Heidelberg, Mississippi and sisters-in-law: Kathy Day of Lawton, and Erma Jo Gatlin of Heidelberg, Mississippi; six children: Donna Blazek and husband, David of Walters, Susan Fuller of Lawton, Paula Carson and husband, Dion of Lawton, son, Paul Yutterman and wife, Mona, of Cache, daughter, Cindy Fansler of Lawton, and son, Jerry Gatlin Jr. of Lawton. His grandchildren include Destiny Tweedy and husband John of Greenville, Texas, Dana Bean and husband, Davin of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Denise Eddy and husband Philip of Walters, Debbie Blazek and husband Joshua Dunn of Walters, Donalynn Blazek Scherler and husband Taylor Scherler of Walters, Derek Blazek and wife Lindsey Blazek of Lawton, Logan Blazek of Walters, Heather Dodd and her husband Dylan Dodd of Lawton, Christopher Zerzavy and wife Lauren Zerzavy of Cache, Joshua Jenkins and wife Angela of Lawton, Brett Reed, II and wife Rebekah of Lawton, Gina Muse and husband Keith of Lawton, ReBecca Vargas of Lawton, Daniel Carson and Laura of Geronimo, Ryan Carson and wife Emily of Edmond, Lisa Downs of Cache, Melissa Bonsall of Oklahoma City, Jerry Gatlin, Ill of Muskogee, Belinda Gatlin of Abilene, Kansas, Brooke Gatlin of Edmond, and Taylor Wattenbarger of Lawton. Also, a very special mention to his nephew, Michael Pigg who has helped him tremendously during his lifetime and his final days. He has 43 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson. Jerry has many, many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Gatlin, his parents, Andrew and Euginia Gatlin, his parents-in-law, Delmar and Helen Warf, his brother, Harold Gatlin, his baby sister, Betty Gatlin, his brothers-in-law, John Warf and Dennis McGrew, his grandson, Danny Gatlin Blazek and great grandson Jon Zerzavy.
