Graveside service for Jerry Ray Young, 84, of Lawton, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reid Hebert officiating.
Mr. Young passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on Dec. 15, 1938 in Marlow, to Ray E. and Jewell (Pollard) Young. He attended school at Lincoln Elementary, Lawton Junior High and Lawton High School. He met and married the love of his life, Billie Ruth Hudson on Dec. 21, 1957. From this union came two sons, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great great-granddaughter.
In his younger years, Jerry was an avid trap and skeet shooter being featured in Guns and Ammo Magazine in 1970. He raised and raced quarter horses, a hobby which he loved. Jerry was a lifelong Electrician with IBEW Local 1141.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Bart and Kari Young, of Nocona, TX and Fred and Cindy Young, of Lawton; his bonus daughter, Rhonda Hebert; grandchildren and their spouses: Sarah and Brent Hewes; Tina and Terry Hackett; Dayna Young and fiance; Clayton Brown; Drew and Heather Young; Megan and Trae Koch, and Ryne Young; two bonus grandchildren: Kelsy Baza and Reid Hebert; his great-grandchildren: Makenzie (Jacob) Vanoven; Zack Vandergrift; Abbie and Emma Hackett; Bodee Roberts; Finn and Lilly Waldrip; Cohen; Hudson; Callum Young; Tripp; Walker, and Kale Koch; and his great great-granddaughter, Paislee Vanoven.