Private family funeral service for Jerry Ralph Holloway will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in First Baptist West with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, Oklahoma under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Viewing for friends will be from 9 am – 9 pm Monday at the funeral home. The service may be viewed by following the YouTube livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com
Jerry Ralph Holloway, 79, Lawton passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home in Lawton. He was born March 31, 1941 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Ralph W. and Irma Murle (Miller) Holloway. Jerry married Arlene Burba on August 31, 1963 at the First Baptist Church in Snyder. Jerry’s entire life was focused on providing for his family and taking care of his parents and his father in-law and mother in-law. Jerry’s passion was farming and ranching, it was all he ever wanted to do. He started his ranching and farming operation in May of 1966. He and Arlene moved back to Snyder to help A.K. and Ethel Marie Burba with their cattle and farming until he and Arlene could establish their own Limousin cattle herd and wheat farming. Helping Jerry with wheat harvest and working cattle during the summer months was the first job for many 16-year old young men in Snyder. This became the starting place for them developing good work ethics.
In 1985, Jerry was awarded the Degree of Honorary Chapter Farmer of the Snyder Chapter FFA. He was very active in community activities and served as board member and President of the Snyder Alumni Association. He was chairman of the Snyder Housing Authority, member of the Kiowa County Fair Board for several years and was involved with community fund raising activities like Hee Haw and Halloween Fun House. Jerry also served on the Snyder School Board several years including the time the new gymnasium and band room were built. Jerry was a member and ordained deacon, Sunday school teacher, for junior high boy’s classes, treasurer and served on various committees in the First Baptist Church at Snyder for 38 years, before he and Arlene moved to Lawton where he continued his work in the ministries of First Baptist West. Jerry’s health began to fail in 2015. On December 16, 2016 he was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, and a year later with Parkinson’s disease. For the next 3 years and 4 months the lifestyle he loved to live was totally taken away. Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DBL) is the second most common type of neurodegenerative dementia in older people after Alzheimer’s. This accounts for about 15-20% of all people living with dementia. Jerry was a devoted husband and father, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife Arlene of the home, daughter Hannah Holloway and her fiancé Vince Lanza of Lawton, a daughter Nancy Holloway Stricklin and husband Kelly of Mustang, Oklahoma, two granddaughters, Penny and Emily, 2 brothers, Kenneth and wife Sue Ann Holloway of Chattanooga, Oklahoma, David and wife Janice Holloway of Chattanooga, Oklahoma, 2 nephews, 2 nieces, 4 great nieces and 2 great nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his mother in-law and father in-law.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or www.lbda.org or to the Snyder Fairlawn Cemetery Association.
