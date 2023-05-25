Jerry R. Price May 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral service for Jerry R. Price will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Tom Willoughby officiating.Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the funeral home.The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.Jerry R. Price, 95, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at his home in Lawton. Jerry was born May 27, 1927 in Upton, Wyoming to Roland and Naomi (Norris) Price. He was a World War II veteran.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Computer Science Christianity Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists