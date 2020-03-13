Jerry Neal Rankin was born on March 5, 1937. He passed away on March 8, 2020, at the age of 83.
Jerry was born just outside of Sterling, Oklahoma. He was literally born and raised in the small house. He graduated from Sterling High School. Jerry has worked on the farm his whole life, and has never left his home. He has never traveled more than about 200 miles from home. He seldom went so far that he couldn’t be back home to sleep in his own bed. He was much of a home body. As years passed Jerry continued to farm and ranch with Top and Fern taking over more responsibilities as Top got older.
Jerry loved to go quail hunting. Gary Ray would come up often with the dogs and they’d go hunting.
Jerry was an independent soul, always doing his own thing. If you were ever missing him, you could find him in one of a few places, under the shade tree down in the pasture taking a nap, burning something he shouldn’t, or somewhere in his tractor “tearing” up something!
Jerry graduated with the class of 1956. He has remained very close with his classmates through the years. They have had yearly get togethers. This was about the only time he’d get away from home.
I’m pretty sure all the nieces and nephews can all remember Uncle Jerry reading children’s stories to them. He always read with such expression and enthusiasm.
Jerry was a faithful member of the Sterling First Baptist church where he served as a deacon for about 55 years. He taught a men’s Sunday school class for many years. Jerry loved to sing in the church choir. And you might occasionally catch him preaching a sermon. He loved to share the gospel and break down scripture for you.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Top and Fern Rankin and brother Gary Rankin and brother in law David Horne. He is survived by his brother Eddie Rankin and his wife Joan, and his sister Linda Horne. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Jerry Rankin’s memorial service will be Monday, March 16 at the Sterling First Baptist Church at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sterling First Baptist Church.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.