Funeral service for Jerry Miller, 79, of Elgin, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Elgin Funeral Home officiated by Reverend Curtis Erwin. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Apache under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Elgin Funeral Home.

Jerry Leon Miller was born Jan. 11, 1943, in the “Slickhills” of Elgin, to Earl and Kathryn Miller. He was raised on a dairy farm and graduated from Elgin High School in 1961. After graduation, Jerry attended what was then known as Cameron State Agricultural College for two years. Jerry transferred to and graduated from OU where he received his bachelor’s degree in Animal Science & Animal Husbandry and then his master’s from OSU in Environmental Science. He married Bonnie Lee Huff on Jan. 19, 1968. The two were married for 45 years before her passing.