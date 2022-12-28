Funeral service for Jerry Miller, 79, of Elgin, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Elgin Funeral Home officiated by Reverend Curtis Erwin. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Apache under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Elgin Funeral Home.
Jerry Leon Miller was born Jan. 11, 1943, in the “Slickhills” of Elgin, to Earl and Kathryn Miller. He was raised on a dairy farm and graduated from Elgin High School in 1961. After graduation, Jerry attended what was then known as Cameron State Agricultural College for two years. Jerry transferred to and graduated from OU where he received his bachelor’s degree in Animal Science & Animal Husbandry and then his master’s from OSU in Environmental Science. He married Bonnie Lee Huff on Jan. 19, 1968. The two were married for 45 years before her passing.
Jerry worked in Public Health for over 30 years. Starting his career as a County Extension Agent in Louisiana, he moved on to working for the State of Oklahoma as a Health Inspector and R.P.S. Jerry retired as the Director for the Comanche and Caddo County Health Departments.
After retirement, Jerry and Bonnie traveled extensively taking many adventures. They enjoyed taking summer trips every year with their kids and grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
Jerry is survived by two sons: David Miller and Danny Miller and his wife Tanya both of Elgin; five grandchildren: Kelli Ann; Bailey and his wife Payten; Cole; Kaitlin “Katie” and Madalynn “Maddie”; two great-grandchildren: Bonnalynn and Sidney Hayzel Richards.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Miller, parents Earl and Kathryn Miller and brother Bobby Miller.
A special thanks to Claudette Daniel for her companionship and love for Jerry, and her unconditional support since his decline in health.