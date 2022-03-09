Jerry Mack Melton, 76, of Roosevelt, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022. He was born to Thomas Joshua and Myrtle Alpha (Simms) Melton on Nov. 27, 1945 in Hobart. Jerry grew up and attended school in Roosevelt and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1964. He spent his working life as a Custom Combiner, cutting anything and everything that could be cut with a combine. He also worked during Cotton Harvest at the Cotton Gin. Jerry also worked Operating Heavy Machinery for Kiowa County District 3, he loved working. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Jerry will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his companion: Shirley McGee of Roosevelt; children: Amy Melton and companion Beau Wiley, Lawton; Michael Chard, Hobart; Ashley Melton, Oklahoma City; Andurea Melton, Altus; grandchildren: Anthony Navarro; Jessica Navarro; Jakeb Navarro; Jaley Melton-Wiley; Jillian Melton-Wiley; Ramiro Garza, and Melencia McGee; great-grandchildren: Anthony and Damian Navarro; sister, Carolyn Loper, Roosevelt; brother, Donnie Melton and wife Wanda, Harrah; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Myrtle Melton; sister, Barbara Jean Melton and brothers: Tommy and Charlie Melton.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Snyder. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Hobart. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery, Cooperton.