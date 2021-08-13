Memorial service for Jerry Lewis Jones will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Barnett Chapel AME Church.
Jerry was born Dec. 26, 1952, in Panama City, Fla., to Ruth Mae Jones and Elijah Barron. He transitioned from this life to glory on July 15, 2021. He was a twin to a brother, Terry Lee Jones. He was raised and brought up in the A.M.E. Church of Lynn Haven, Fla., by his mother, who was the superintendent of the Sunday School Department. He was a member of the Sunday School and Youth departments and served on the Usher Board. He was a member of the Boy Scouts in Lynn Haven and attended school at March Green. he was part of the integration of Mowart Junior High School in 1965-1967. Jerry worked as a caddy and shag person at the golf course in Lynn Haven.
Due to problems with the integration of the schools, Jerry and Terry were sent to stay with their uncle, Jocephaus Jones, in Pittsburgh, Pa. After a short stay in Pittsburgh, Jerry and Terry moved to Lawton, Okla., with their mother in December 1967. Lawton became home to Jerry, Terry and cousin Rickey Carney. During his lifetime, Jerry worked at various places in Lawton: Bryant’s Coffee Shop, Affiliated Moving Company, Sears, Marie Detty Youth Services and Jones Management & Services.
Jerry played a major role in taking care of his mother, who had Alzheimer’s, from 1993 to February 2007. He did not want his mother in a healthcare facility. Jerry began to have some health issues and his health began to decline over the years. In July 2019, he was placed in a health care facility until his passing.
Jerry loved his church and would go wherever his brother would take him or one of the members came to pick him up. He worked in the church as a greeter, usher, server and anything else he could do to help. he loved life and would help anyone. He was loved very much by his cousin Blandie and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Mae Jones and Elijah Barron.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory, twin brother Terry Lee Jones, cousin Rickey Carney, a host of relatives and numerous friends and most of all his Barnett Chapel AME Church family.