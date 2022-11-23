Funeral service for Jerry Lee Pettijohn of Fletcher, will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Mt. View Cemetery in Sterling, under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Lance Smith will officiate.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Pettijohn passed away on Nov. 19, 2022, in Fletcher. He was 73 years old. Jerry Pettijohn was born July 17, 1949, in Rush Springs, to Flora and Elmer Pettijohn.
Soon after graduating from Central High School in 1967, Jerry and a friend moved to Oregon where they took employment at a cannery. Not long after working in Oregon, he moved back to Sterling where he decided to become a trucker. He has had many jobs such as working in the forestry service and around oil wells.
In 1972, Jerry met and married Shari Baker. Their family expanded with the birth of their daughter Katrina in 1973.
In 1987, Jerry married his current wife, Chris Pettijohn. With this marriage he also gained a son Luther McGee and a daughter Jennifer New. In 1989, he and his wife began a business hauling racing greyhounds. From this business they were able to buy their first piece of land. This is how they started their cattle operation. This started with an 80-acre piece of land and eight cows. From the greyhound business, they were able to acquire more land to start a larger cow and calf operation.
Jerry was a jack of all trades. In between truck driving and all the other jobs, he built houses, which is what he was currently into, as well as the cow/calf operation. Jerry was a very hard worker from an early age to the very end.
He loved his wife, kids and especially his grandkids very much.
He is survived by his wife Chris Pettijohn; daughter Katrina and husband Ricky Harrelson; son Luther McGee; daughter Jenny and husband Kelly New; five grandkids: Emily Evans, Tyler McGee, Shaileigh McGee, Carson New, and Gunner New.
He was preceded in death by his father Elmer Pettijohn, brothers: Jimmy and Jackie Pettijohn, and sister Geneva McConnell.