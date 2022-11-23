Funeral service for Jerry Lee Pettijohn of Fletcher, will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Mt. View Cemetery in Sterling, under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Lance Smith will officiate.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.