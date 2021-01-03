Jerry Lee Brammer, age 82, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Jerry was born in Lawton in 1938 to parents, Alma and T.P. Brammer. He was a member of the 1956 graduating class of Lawton High School where he received the first Hugh Bish award given to the most outstanding senior. After attending Cameron for two years, Jerry went on to graduate from Duke University in Durham, N.C. and Columbia Law School in New York.
After graduating from Columbia, Jerry stayed in New York City for the next 40 years of his life. He was a corporate attorney for General Electric and U.S. Plywood in addition to owning and managing a restaurant in Manhattan. Upon retirement, Jerry moved back to Lawton to care for his father until he passed away in 2009. Jerry was active in the Lawton community until his death. He was a board member for the Holy City of The Wichitas for several years until he resigned due to health reasons.
Jerry is survived by his brother, Stephen Brammer and wife Sandra; his sister, Jane Hamburger and husband Kenneth; niece and nephews: Alexandra Brammer; John Paul Brammer; and Daniel Hamburger. He is predeceased by his brother, David Brammer and his parents.
A private ceremony for immediate family is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: The Holy City of the Wichitas. P.O. Box 465, Medicine Park, OK 73557 or through their Facebook page.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.