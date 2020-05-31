A celebration of Life service for Jerry L. Jones. 41, of Lawton will be held at a later date.
Mr. Jones passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on July 27, 1978 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He attended school at Central Junior High School, Eisenhower High School, and Treasure Lake Job Corp where he learned his trade as an Electrician. He worked at Ellsworth Electrical and Walmart before moving to Dallas, Texas. Jerry returned to Lawton and began his career as an GM World Class Technician and worked at Aubrey, Milo Gordon and Classic in Lawton, Battison in Duncan, Conner Auto Group in Waurika and Byford and John Holt in Chickasha. He married Amanda LaFavor on February 9, 2000, in Wichita Falls, Texas, and they made Lawton their home. Jerry enjoyed traveling, building racecars, and loved being at the lake.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda, and daughter, Karizma Jones, of the home; his son, Zachary Smith and wife, Myla; his mother, Jody Jones Hardesty; his brother, Tyler Jones; his mother in law, Marilyn LaFavor; his aunts, Mary Ann Enriquez and husband, Bruce, and Maurine Smith; and a host of loving friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father in law, John LaFavor; his grandparents, Jerry D. Jones and Mary L. Jones; his uncle, Douglas Jones; and his cousin, Justin Jones.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.