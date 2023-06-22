Jerry Joshua Bohay, 35, left his earthly body on June 19, 2023 in Oklahoma City after a short illness. Prayer service will be at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. and funeral on Friday June 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Creek Church in Carnegie with burial to follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1987 to Thomas Wayne, Sr. and Mary Alice (Kaulaity) Bohay in Lawton. He was the youngest of their six children. Jerry grew up in the Lawton and Carnegie areas and attended schools in Lawton and at Riverside Indian School. Jerry had a passion for many things, especially music and being a full-blooded Kiowa tribal member. He looked forward to the annual Kiowa Gourd Clan ceremonials each year. Jerry was also an avid OU Softball fan. He was also known for his tomfoolery and humorous nature. He was never short of a good laugh. He also enjoyed cooking out, making meat pies and frybread. He had a love for meteorology and clouds. He enjoyed going to the Fifth Season events with his Dad, and meeting Andy Wallace. He was most recently employed at Goodwill, he enjoyed the vintage clothing finds and was genuinely happy working there.
Jerry was blessed with three sons: Tone-kei Simean Bohay, Aurelius Kato Wakole, and Iglesias Morris Whiteman, and two daughters: Sandra Natalia-Rose Bohay and Lena Rose Bohay; his mother, Mary Alice Kaulaity-Bohay; children, brothers: Michael, Thomas Jr., Robin and Walter; cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wayne Bohay Sr.; sister, Lena Jean Bohay; nephew, Bradley Jacob Bohay and grandson, Kaedryn Benny Herrera Botone.