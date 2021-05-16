Jerry James Madden, 54, of Lawton, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2021. He was born in Altus, on June 27, 1966. Jerry was the son of Junior Ray Beaver and Betty Lou Harralson of Altus.
Jerry attended Lawton High School where he met the love of his life Donna their senior year. Upon graduating in May 1985, Jerry joined the United States Army. He completed basic training and AIT at Fort Sill. After completing AIT, he and Donna were wed on Oct. 12, 1985. Shortly after their wedding, Jerry was deployed to Germany. Donna soon joined him and this is where they had their daughter Christa. They were able to move back home to Lawton, surrounded by family and friends. Their son Brandon was born while in Lawton before being deployed back to Germany. Once arriving in Germany for the second time, Jerry was deployed into Desert Storm. He served his country with pride for 14 years before commissioning for early retirement. Jerry retired as an E-6 Staff Sgt. who served as Military Police. After serving in the US Army, Jerry worked at Goodyear for 10 years before taking on the greatest career of Papa.
Jerry’s biggest accomplishments in his life called him babe, Dad and Papa. Although they have so many memories, they just weren’t enough. Jerry would watch each grandchild from the time they were born up to the day prior to passing. Times could get crazy with seven grandbabies at once but that never stopped him from taking care of them with Donna. Jerry had a way with being a big kid himself, he always had suckers for them, and they knew how much their Papa loved them. In his short time with us he taught us to love deep, family is everything, and to enjoy the good times.
Jerry will be missed tremendously by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He always had a very active role in all of their lives. He set the bar for what a husband, father, and grandfather are supposed to look like. Even as a man who served his country with certain ranking and titles, husband, father, and grandfather were the ones he wore with so much pride.
Survived by his loving wife Donna; children: Christa Pulliam and husband Jerrod of Lawton; son Brandon Madden and wife Karolyn of Lawton; seven grandchildren: Zackary Madden; Zaine Madden; Ellie Madden; Marley Pulliam; Jerrod Pulliam II; Madden Pulliam; and Robert James Pulliam; three brothers: John Madden and wife Misty of Milton, Florida; Jimmy Madden of Ridgeland, Mississippi; Jarrod Madden and wife Pamela of Amarillo, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, JR Beaver, mother Betty Lou Harralson, beloved mother-in-law Waltraud Hamilton, grandparents, John and Katherine Risinger, and several aunts and uncles.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.