Memorial Graveside Services for Jerry Hancock, 73, Walters, will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Jerry Don Hancock was born to William DeForest and Lora Melvina (Fletcher) Hancock on June 21, 1947 in Walters, OK and departed this life in Walters on August 24, 2020 at the age of 73 years, 2 months and 3 days.
Jerry grew up at Walters, graduating from WHS in 1965 and then went on to receive his bachelor degree from Oklahoma State University. After college he farmed and eventually went to work in construction for Brown & Root in Louisiana. He returned to Oklahoma and worked for the U.S. Postal Service and eventually the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. In retirement he enjoyed helping Kenny Driskill with his cattle.
Jerry enjoyed attending First Baptist Church in Temple. Playing cards, going out to eat, playing with his dog Jake and fishing, especially on Lake Pontchartrain were among his favorite things to do. He also enjoyed vacationing at Pensacola Beach.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Hancock; his mother, Lora Hancock Holsted; his sister, Pat Driskill; and a son, Justin Hancock.
Survivors include 3 children and spouses, Jason and Melessa Hancock of Walters, OK, B.J. and Shawn Davenport of Lawton, OK, Maggie and Matthew Fletcher of Ethel, LA; 10 grandchildren, Tarah, Jordan and husband Michael, Canaan, Jase, Hunter, Ashely, Drew, Darcy, Payden and Matthew; 3 great grandchildren, Everleigh, Laylah and Sam; a niece, Lana Spake; a nephew, Jay Driskill; other relatives and friends.