Graveside services for former Tillman County resident, Jerry G. Parks, age 90, of Hobbs, New Mexico, were held on Monday, March 20, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Frederick Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Inurnment will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Jerry passed away, on Dec. 21, 2022, in Midland, Texas.
Jerry was born Nov. 4, 1932, on a farm near Tipton to Odell and Elizabeth (Thurman) Parks. He was the high school president and graduated from Tipton High School in 1950. He then attended Oklahoma A&M College and Brantley Draughon Business College in Fort Worth, Texas. From 1952, through 1960, Jerry served on active duty and later in the reserves with the United States Air Force. Following this, he had a 34-year career with Texaco, Inc. and worked in various drilling and production positions in several states including New Mexico. Jerry was baptized at the age of nine, at the First Baptist Church in Tipton. He was active in church youth ministry while raising his family in Texas.
On Dec. 25, 1952, he and Wilma Bentley were united in marriage in Lawton. Together they had two daughters, Marla and Jana, and one son, Jay. Jerry married his second wife, Charmayne Sadler of Hobbs, New Mexico, on Feb. 6, 2015.
He is survived by his wife Charmayne Parks; one sister, June McIntyre; one son, Jay Parks and his wife Anne; one daughter, Jana McFadden; one son-in-law, Mike Eckhart; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Elizabeth Parks; his first wife, Wilma Parks in 2010; and one daughter, Marla Parks Eckhart in 2021.