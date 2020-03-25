Jerry Eugene Rath was born February 20, 1939, in Pumpkin Center, Oklahoma to Clifford and Bertie C. Rath. He passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2020, at the age of 81.
A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, March 27, at 10:30 A.M. at the Rath Family Farm, west of Cyril, with Pastor Delbert McCurley officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home of Apache.
Jerry attended Lawton High School. He married Kathrine Elaine “Kitty” Newton on December 25, 1973, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they owned and operated Jerry’s Foods in Tuttle before moving to Apache. In 1993 they opened Rath, Inc., a poultry processing plant. Kitty developed a seasoning to add to the chicken, making “Kitty’s” chicken a restaurant favorite. He also owned Rath Tractor & Equipment.
As a young man, Jerry loved to ride horses and taught his daughter to ride also. He visited Las Vegas several times every year. The Lawton VFW was his favorite place to meet friends. He loved watching MASH reruns and spending time with his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his children: Bryan Moore of Apache, Kristi and Jason Luker of Rath Family Farm, and Shelley and Tracy Thompson of Mustang; grandchildren: Tanner and Devon Wohlschlegel, Nicole Moore, Jordan Lewis, Kenneth Craig, Landon Parrish, Jaden Luker, and Cody Mixon; great grandson: Maddox Wohlschlegel; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Jimmie Martin; and brother-in-law, Stuart Ray “Butch” Newton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty Rath; beloved grandson, Jerry Eugene Rath Lewis; parents, Clifford and Bertie Rath; and mother-in-law, Gloria Hill.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmie Martin, Cody Mixon, Tanner Wohlschlegel, Kenneth Craig, Matt Allmon, and Butch Newton. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Bentley, Vince Warner, Paul Jemison, Johnny Owens, and Larry Maples.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Jerry Lewis Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Liberty National Bank of Apache.
