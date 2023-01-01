Funeral service for Jerry E. Oxley will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tom Trautman, Elgin United Methodist Church officiating.

Jerry was born April 21, 1940 in Fort Riley, Kansas to SGM Eugene (Gene) Oxley and Marie (Nicolet) Oxley. Gene was from Muskogee and Marie’s family was from Great Bend, Kansas. Jerry died in his sleep at his home on the O-Cross Ranch on Dec. 28, 2022 after a brief illness. He worked at Mobile Oil Co., for Harvey Jenkins Construction, and for Dee Young from 1963 to 1970. He began working for Grayson Sand and Gravel and worked there until his retirement in 2018. That is where he met the love of his life, Earlene Grayson, of Lawton, and married her in 1978. He previously had a son, Donnie, with former wife Judy Mae Boyd; and Earlene had two children Rick and Lisa Taylor. Jerry adored his new family.