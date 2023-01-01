Funeral service for Jerry E. Oxley will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tom Trautman, Elgin United Methodist Church officiating.
Jerry was born April 21, 1940 in Fort Riley, Kansas to SGM Eugene (Gene) Oxley and Marie (Nicolet) Oxley. Gene was from Muskogee and Marie’s family was from Great Bend, Kansas. Jerry died in his sleep at his home on the O-Cross Ranch on Dec. 28, 2022 after a brief illness. He worked at Mobile Oil Co., for Harvey Jenkins Construction, and for Dee Young from 1963 to 1970. He began working for Grayson Sand and Gravel and worked there until his retirement in 2018. That is where he met the love of his life, Earlene Grayson, of Lawton, and married her in 1978. He previously had a son, Donnie, with former wife Judy Mae Boyd; and Earlene had two children Rick and Lisa Taylor. Jerry adored his new family.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing his entire life and started avidly fishing with friend, Don Woody, after his retirement. His love for animals was transferred to Donnie, Rick, grandson Jarrod, and numerous other family and friends.
For several years he enjoyed taking Earlene to the Fort Worth Stock Show, where his brother-in-law Doyce, loved to treat them along with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Gynith Grayson like VIPs for many years. Jerry also loved his part in the “Ben-Ora (Grayson) Riding Group” at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo in memory of Earlene’s parents. He, his brothers, and many others, enjoyed the Grand Entry to the rodeo and many long hours at their “camp” listening to country music and entertainment while telling hundreds of stories with family and friends.
After retirement, Jerry enjoyed going to Snyder with brother Ray almost every morning to get a Lawton paper and ‘maybe’ a couple of lottery tickets.
Being an outdoorsman and watching the beautiful deer and elk in the area was definitely his favorite past time. He also loved to go on his tractor and plow food plots for them.
Jerry accepted his Lord and Savior at a young age in the Catholic church. He, his parents, and three “ornery” brothers, Clayton (“Cowboy-Bob”), Ray, and Mike were part of an Army family and traveled to Germany and numerous places in the USA.
Thursdays were his “special” day to take Earlene to town to her beauty shop appointment, and “wait on his woman” at numerous stores where she shopped.
Jerry is survived by his wife Earlene of the home; children Donnie Oxley (Pineville, Missouri); Rick Taylor and wife Denise (Mountain Park), and Lisa Taylor Glover (Lawton); brothers: Ray Oxley (Mountain Park), and Mike Oxley and wife Wendy Fowler (Michigan); grandchildren: Jarrod and Carrie Glover (Lawton); Michelle Taylor (Lawton); Tanya (Taylor) and Troy Casbeer (Ardmore); Kami (Taylor) Hodges (Ardmore); Crystal (Oxley) Wilson (Shawnee), and Brittany Oxley (Tishomingo); 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and life time friend ‘Slim Jim’.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Clayton.