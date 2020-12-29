Funeral service for Jerry Dwayne Lavender will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Rosemont Cemetery, Wichita Falls, Texas, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family requests that masks and social distancing rules be followed during the funeral service.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by vis-iting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Jerry Dwayne Lavender, 44, Lawton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home in Lawton. He was born Feb. 29, 1976 in Amarillo, Texas to Steven Don and Diana Sue (Kirkpatrick) Lavender. He was a proud leap year baby, and enjoyed saying he was married at the age of four, celebrated both his children’s eighth birthdays while he was eight, and bragged about turning eleven in February of 2020. He attended Ryder High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. He achieved his NICET Level 4 during his career, and was certified in Cathodic Protection as a part of his profession. Jerry worked as a high voltage lineman at Fort Sill. He married Jennifer Cannedy on Nov. 18, 1995 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past November. Jerry bragged that those 25 years were the best years of his life. He was a wonderful father to their two children, Angel Rain Lavender, 24, and Bryan Alan Lavender, 21. His wife and children were his world, and he was proud of his family. He was proud of being “Uncle Jerry” to so many nieces and nephews, and road trips to visit them were some of his favorite getaways. He was a positive male role model in the lives of all the young people that came into his life, and he was a genuine friend to everyone that knew him. Jerry put his all into everything he did and always went above and beyond by looking out for those around him. He was a critical part of the electric shop team he worked with and he truly enjoyed the profession he was in. He took pride in his work as a lineman. When storms arrived, he was ready to serve by doing his part in keeping Fort Sill’s power running. Jerry enjoyed playing subtle pranks on his co-workers and they all have their own unique story of how Jerry “got them’. He was deeply convicted by his love for Christ.
Jerry is survived by his wife Jennifer Lavender; daughter Angel Lavender; son Bryan Lavender; two sisters: Carrie Hickerson and Krystal Villacorta and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry had a love for the mission and work of Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, and looked forward to serving on every holiday he was not called out to work. He would be honored for donations to be made in his name to Hungry Hearts.
