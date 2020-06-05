Funeral service for Jerry Don Romine, 86 of Lawton, Oklahoma is pending with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. He passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
Funeral service for Jerry Don Romine, 86 of Lawton, Oklahoma is pending with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. He passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.