Memorial service for Jerry Don Romine will be held Tuesday, July 7th at 1pm at Paradise Valley Baptist Church. Jerry was born to JB and Ada Ketchersid-Romine on Sept. 12, 1933 and departed this world on June 3rd, 2020, for his eternal home in heaven. He was retired from the U.S. Army where he earned the rank of CW 3 and he was awarded the Korean Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal (3d Award); National Defense Service Medal w/OLC; Basic Missileman Badge; First Class Missileman Badge; Army Commendation Medal; Expert Missileman Badge; Expert Badge w/Rifle Bar; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea).
After retirement he earned a Bachelor of Applied Ministries degree and was a preacher at Faxon Baptist Church until he retired due to family illness. He continued to be active in the Church and taught bible classes until shortly before his death.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Bessie Irene Romine, a daughter, Elizabeth Engel, two grandsons, Michael Engel and Robert D. Green. He is survived by a daughter and son in law, Connie and Lee Green, grandchildren, Brian Green of Woodward, Nancy Hardage of Lawton, David Engel and wife Leighann of College Station, Texas, five great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.