Funeral service for Jerry Don Linville, 78, of Lawton, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Jerry Don Linville was born Jan. 12, 1944 in Chickasha, to the late Earl Imes and Edith Mae (Brown) Linville. He grew up and attended school in Chickasha. Jerry proudly served his Country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He was well known throughout the area as an excellent welder and worked on many different farms.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday, June 10, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Jerry Paul Linville and wife Carrie of Laverne; daughter, Brandy Linville and husband Robin Brewster of Lawton; three grandchildren: Alexzander Lee Ross Hill, Izabella Faith Hill, Waylon Joe Wilson Brewster; ex-wife and best friend, Kimberly Nix of Lawton; sisters: Joyce Faye Freeman and husband Gene of OK; Edith Gail Cobb and husband Butch of OK; Gloria June McDowell and husband David of OK; Janice Marie Sutherland and husband Gary of CA; brother, Jimmy Ray Linville and wife Susan of Texas plus a host of nieces, nephews and cousins all over the world.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sons: Brandon Lee Thomas Linville and Bryan Earl Dixie Linville; brothers: Earl Imes Linville Jr., Ora Lee Linville and Paul Allen Linville.