Jerry Don Jolly, 76, passed from this life at his home in Norman on May 31, 2021.
Jerry was born on Jan. 11, 1945, in Decatur, Texas to Willis and Juanita Jolly. He attended Lawton High School.
Jerry served his country in the United States Army, in C Company, the First of the 22nd Infantry in Vietnam.
Jerry worked as a paint contractor, but also contracted out for several other construction jobs. He enjoyed golfing and traveling with the Cameron University golf team; he managed to get two holes in one in his golfing career. He enjoyed music: playing the guitar, piano, and banjo, he would often write gospel songs. He was a volunteer at Norman Regional Hospital for a number of years.
Jerry is preceded in death by his father.
Left to cherish his precious memory is his wife, Rebecca Jolly; his children: Lorinda and her husband James Lockard; George and his wife Alison Jolly; his siblings: Sandra Jenkins; Willis and his wife Karen Jolly; and Dennis and his wife Terry Jolly; his grandchildren: Pierce Jolly; Emily Lockard; Anderson Jolly; and Adelynn Jolly; nieces: Tammy Wilber; Debbie Wilson; Shayla Jolly, and Brett Jolly; nephews: Frank Stroll; Don Jolly; Brian Stroll; Corey Jolly, and Payne Jolly.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or a Hospice of your choice.