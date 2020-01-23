It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Jerry DeClue; he went home to the Lord on Sunday evening, 12th of January 2020, at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Jerry was born to Charles Wesley (1888-1941) and Emma Loving (Burnett) DeClue (1897-1982) in Taft, CA, Kern County, USA. He is survived by his “Ol’ Brother” Charles Ray DeClue of Bakersfield, CA and his family. Ray is 92 years old and will be missing his talks with his “Jaybird”. Ray is always quick to share, “I am the only one to call Jerry ‘Jaybird’; ‘Jerry would always make sure of that.” Ray says with a smile and a tear; all that knew them and saw those two brothers witnessed that they could talk and talk...and then not say a word over a meal while still being as happy as two could ever be! Brothers! Gotta love them!
Jerry is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jerry Charles and Christie Lynn DeClue of Vacaville, CA, his stepson and his wife Yong Ho and Young Ja Bae of New Mexico, his grandson and his wife Jeremy Christopher and Jenny DeClue (& Trenity), granddaughter Sunni Bae DiBenedetto and family, and grandson HJ Bae and family, including Tae Seong Bae and family, the Hahm family, and of course, great-nieces Kathy Jackson and family, Cyndi Knight and family, Rhonda Knight-Stallone and family, and great nephew John Knight, and so many nieces and nephews additionally. Jerry was one for family, those who knew him best, knew him for his love of connection.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Kimberly DeClue (1928-2006) and his siblings as follows in order of their birth: Dorothy (DeClue Knight) Severinsen 1916-1969, Dorris Ann (Ana) DeClue 1918-1920, Emma Nadine (DeClue) Fierro 1921-1955, Donald Lee DeClue 1929-1991, and Judith Malinda (Snyder) Anger 1939-2002.
Jerry joined the Army directly after high school and again after college; he served several tours during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired from the service as E-7 Sgt 1st Class Artillery—or as Jerry would say…” No more Steel Rain for me.” He eventually moved back to Taft, CA (his hometown) and then moved for the last time to Lawton, OK. Jerry spent his time travelling with his wife, Kim until her passing. Jerry continued to travel all over visiting numerous family and friends, especially in California until that was not possible due to his failing health. Jerry was always good for a joke or two; his laugh was very contagious. He really enjoyed eating out, visiting with fellow veterans, and going to the movies. Jerry definitely served his country and loved the Lord.
The family is having a visitation on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
Funeral services for Jerry DeClue will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel with Minister Harley Davidson of Western Hills Church of Christ of Lawton officiating, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton with military honors and under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
