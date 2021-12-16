Funeral service for Jerry Darrough Willman, 48 of Sayre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18th, 2021, in the chapel at Ritter Gray Funeral Home, 632 C Avenue, Lawton.
Jerry passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Sayre.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on June 13, 1973, in El Cajon, California to May Etta Willman and Merle Allen “John” Willman. He lived in California until the age of 7, before moving to Lawton and residing on the southside of Lawton most of his life. He attended Lawton High School and played league and street basketball. He was known by many and was family to everyone who knew him. From the time he came into the room until he left, he filled the room with nothing but joy! He took pride in teaching his children respect and strength. Jerry loved listening to music, watching drag racing, football and joking with his family and friends. His favorite line was, Come Onn... He really cherished his line of work. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and especially all his children.
He is survived by his loving mother, May Etta Willman and father, Merle Allen “John” Willman and stepmother, Wendy Russell; fiancé, Michelle Vidaurri; his children: Jerry “JD” Willman; Sherry Mitchell; Jeri Willman; Jipsie Willman; Donavin Willman; Korie Willman; and Kelen Willman; a grandchild, Maverick Willman; brothers: Danny Shuck; Titus Willman and his wife April, and John Willman; sisters: Mincie Beamesderfer and her husband, Matthew Beamesderfer; Heather Willman and her husband James Prince, and Kimberly Hooven; stepchildren: Michael Vidaurri; Austin Archer; Jacob Archer; step-grandchildren: Maddilynn Payne; Khloe Archer; Raylan Vidaurri; Scarlett Robinson, and Ava Viduarri; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters: Rhonda Shuck, and Marie Athena Hooven and stepfather, Paul Hooven.