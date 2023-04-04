Funeral services for Jerry D. Hill will be at 10 a.m. a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Jones, Pastor Emeritus and Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Jerry D. Hill, 91, of Lawton, entered his Heavenly reward on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at his home in Lawton.
Jerry Don Hill was born Aug. 13, 1931 in Duncan to Tommy L. and Dorothy M. (Underwood) Hill. Jerry married Norma Potter on Sept. 21, 1953 in a small ceremony in Walters. They were blessed with three sons: Gary, Steve, and Mark Hill. Jerry joined the U.S. Army May 24, 1954 and was honorably discharged May 14, 1956. He served in Georgia and Panama.
Upon his return to civilian life, Jerry attended watch repair school at Southwestern in Weatherford. Fresh out of school in 1956, he and his good friend, Don John, opened the Superette Jewelry. About a year later, Jerry and his father-in-law, Sam Potter bought and managed H & P Grocery in Lawton.
In 1964, Sam and Jerry closed the grocery store and Jerry began first managing and then becoming a partner at Thunderbird Lanes. He also later established and co-owned Hill’s Amusement with two of his sons.
His legacy was built over 58 years in the bowling industry as he continued to work past his 91st birthday. Jerry loved the sport of bowling, this business, and the many, many friends he made through his lifetime in the bowling community. Jerry earned numerous honors in the bowling world including being the first person inducted into the Lawton-Ft. Sill Bowling Hall of Fame. He has also earned spots in the Oklahoma Bowling Hall of Fame and the Senior All Star Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Jerry also spent some time on the Senior Pro Bowling circuit and was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records twice. The first time for being the first father, wife, and son combination to bowl 300 games and the other for being the first father, wife, and son to all bowl 800 series. These were special accomplishments because they combined two of his great loves: his family and bowling. There are many more accomplishments that Jerry earned during his lifetime on the lanes but the thing he will be remembered most for in the bowling community is the way he invested in and encouraged others. He knew all the bowlers and made it a habit to remember their scores and congratulate them on their highlights. Jerry was one of the most respected and loved bowlers in the state of Oklahoma.
For the past 30 years, Jerry has been a member of Cameron Baptist Church and loved the friendships made while being a part of their Sunday School Department.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years and his three sons and their wives: Gary and Tracey Hill, Steve and Peggy Hill, and Mark Hill all of Lawton; five grandchildren and their spouses: Janice and Steve Croft, Brant Hill, Mitchell and Chelsie Hill, Kellan and Sara Hill, and Shaylin and Paddy Gartlan. It was one of Jerry’s great joys in life to support his grandchildren on the sidelines and stands of their sporting events and other endeavors. Jerry was the proud great-grandfather of 10 great-grandchildren: Carter, Ella, and Jake Croft; Avery, Cash, Dylan, and Knox Hill; Emery Brown, Jackson Hale, and Victoria Gartlan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Derald Hill.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you please donate to the charity of your choice in honor of Jerry and his life well lived.
