Funeral services for Jerry D. Hill will be at 10 a.m. a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Jones, Pastor Emeritus and Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor officiating.

Entombment will follow in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.