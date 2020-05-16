A private family graveside service for Jerry Bates Johnson, 86, of Lawton will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Highland Cemetery.
Jerry was born on September 13, 1933 in Ada, Oklahoma to Charlie and Cora (Thacker) Johnson. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school. He attended OU before being drafted in the Unites States Army and after his honorable discharge, he returned home to run the family business, Johnson’s Bakery. He married Miss Barbara Smith in February of 1955. After his retirement at the bakery, Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting and reading his bible. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 65 years, Barbara, of the home; three sons and their wives, Michael and Ramona Johnson, of Elgin, OK, Keith and Danette Johnson, of Tulsa, OK, and Randy and Cindy Johnson, of Lawton, OK; his brother, Johnny Johnson, of Dallas, TX, his son in law, John Craft, Sr, of Walters, OK; brothers in law and sisters in law, Edward and Fran Smith, of Dallas, TX and Judy and Rick Carlson, of Geronimo, OK; his grandchildren and their spouses, Jared and Janna Johnson, Jordan and Tiffany Johnson, Parker Howell, Charli and Jake Jones, Chase Johnson, Chance Johnson, John and Kristy Craft, Jr, and Amber and Joel Goyer; his great grandchildren, Loggan Hodge, Katie Craft, Wyatt West, Warren West, Morgan West, Haley Jones, Jacey Jones, Karson Jones, Branson Jones, Jasper Johnson, and Jacksy Johnson; his great great grandchildren, Jensen West and Dakota Simmons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Cindy Craft.
