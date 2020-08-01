Jerry Ann Plunkett passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Broken Arrow.
Jerry was born March 20, 1943 in Lawton, to Leon and Chleota Parrish Copland. She grew up in Lawton, where she attended Central Junior High and Lawton High School through fall of 1960.
She was married to Karlos M. Plunkett from 1960 - 1991.
Her love for her family was unconditional. She was a strong, independent and stubborn woman.
She is proceeded in passing by her parents, sister J. Chleon Hill, niece Jeanie A. Richardson and son-in-law John W. Crabtree.
She is survived by her children: Kim A. (LeFever) Crabtree, of Lawton; Kenny and Sandi Plunkett, of Tulsa; Kris and Billie Plunkett, of Lawton.
Grandchildren: Major Knathaneel T. and Kimberly R. LeFever, of South Korea; Kara Dawn and Nathan Donnini, of Owasso; Kyle A. Plunkett, of Montana; Jackie and Salvador Medrano, of Las Vegas NV.
Great grandchildren: Ethan Medrano, Andrew LeFever, Alyson LeFever, Trinity Medrano, Jackson Donnini and many other loving family members and friends.
Per her wishes there will be no services held. Her burial will be attended by family at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at 11am.
Please make contributions to either COPD or Cancer research.