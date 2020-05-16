Private memorial service with military honors for Jerry Allen Richardson (Retired SSGT), age 80, of Davidson, Oklahoma, was held at the Orr Gray Gish Chapel with Rev. Dan Eppler, Chaplain Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center, officiating.
Mr. Richardson passed away Monday evening, May 11, 2020, at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
He was born August 3, 1939, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Leland and Georgia (Lee) Richardson. At the age of 17, he proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After serving in the Marines, he continued his service to country by enlisting in the Air Force and then the Army. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on January 31, 1979, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, after 22 years of faithful service. Awards and decorations he received for his service include: National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Good Conduct Medal 5th Award, Good Conduct Medal (Air Force), Three Overseas Service Bars, Vietnam Service Medal with Four Service Stars and Expert (Rifle). After his military service, he worked at BTR (Auto Part Mfg.) in Frederick, Oklahoma, for 10 years until his retirement. On May 29, 1993, he was united in marriage to Barbara S. (Franks) Burke, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: Wayne Lasyone and Larry Lasyone.
He is survived by his wife: Barbara Richardson, of the home in Davidson; a son: Charles Richardson, of Illinois; five daughters: JoLeanne Richardson, of Illinois, Alishia Richardson, Lawton, Tammy Richardson, Dallas, Texas, Connie Peltier, of New Orleans, Lousiana, and Stacy Rodriguez, of Davidson; numerous grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at:
OrrGrayGish