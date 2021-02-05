Jeremy Levon Bennett, 45, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Born March 16th, 1975, in Santa Barbara, California, Jeremy’s early childhood was spent in the California sun, running free on sandy beaches, riding bicycles, skateboarding, and burying G.I. Joe’s in the mud. Jeremy moved to Oklahoma as a teen with his father, and he met an entire new group of uncles, aunts, and cousins — who became his lifelong friends.
Music was a huge part of Jeremy’s life, inheriting a love of music from both parents. He began playing seriously when he came to Oklahoma, and friends and family have many stories of fabulous evenings spent playing music together. His funny compositions were an extension of his unique and goofy sense of humor. He especially enjoyed time spent with his wife and children, and he was proud of his work in the oil rigs. He never did anything halfway, and he was always held in high regard by bosses and co-workers alike.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Bennett.
He is survived by his wife Ashley Roach Bennett; children: Ashln Roach; Emily; and Ethan Bennett; uncles: Lewis and Jesse Bennett; mother, JoAnn Ferns; Aunt Nancy Mason, and many more loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and a vast ocean of loving friends.
Graveside services will be held at Washita Cemetery, Fletcher on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.