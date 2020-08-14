Jeremiah (Sy) Silas Martin was born on January 2, 1976 in Clovis, New Mexico and departed this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Stroud, Oklahoma at the age of 44.
Jeremiah (Sy) Martin served in the Navy in 1993 and was honorably discharged. He was an oil field operator, and a father, a son, a friend, a husband, a brother, and a spiritual man. He loved his motorcycle, was expert at home defense, and worked with his hands. He was a high energy man and served as a rock for many friends and family. He will forever be missed.
He is preceded by his beloved father, John Stanley Martin.
He is survived by his wife Lana Martin; his children Reed and Rylan, Silas Kaige and Kastor; his mother Barbara Karen Gove (Shumate); his brother John Seth Martin; grandmother Waunell Shumate and his dog Diesel, other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at Friends Church in Chandler, OK. Condolences may be offered online at www.parksbrothers.net. Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Chandler, OK.