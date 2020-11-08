Word has been received of the death of Jeremiah “Jerry” B. O’Leary, 72, Lawton. A memorial will be held in Thailand at a later date.
Mr. O’Leary died Monday, Oct 26, 2020 at KPC Promise Hospital in Wichita Falls, TX. He was born in Feb 1948 in New York City, NY.
He was a US Air Force Vietnam veteran and spent some time assigned in Udon-Thai, Thailand where he met his future wife. He married Wapee O’Leary on Mar 22, 1974 in Kumphawapi, Thailand. They were stationed at Upper Heyford, England for 9 years before returning to the US. They eventually settled down in Lawton, OK in 1987. He was a great dad and a frequent patron of The Mug and met a few Lawtonian friends that shared his favorite pastime as a beer connoisseur.
Survivors include four sons: Somsmai [Amara] Preechar and Dow Preechar, both of Thailand; Sumit Preechar [Ileana], Las Vegas, NV; Pravit Vilialar, Lawton; daughter, Mary O’Leary Kasales [Mike], Georgetown, TX; sister Geraldine [Frank] Cherry, Estero, FL; grandson: Joey Preechar, OR; granddaughters: Pinmanee Preechar, Palita Preechar Thailand
He was preceded in death by his wife Wapee; parents, Jeremiah and Bridget O’Leary; sisters: Maureen Beatrice and Patricia Cawley.
Arrangements By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home of Wichita Falls., TX.