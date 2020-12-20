Jereaux Lee Nevaquaya Sanders went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. She passed suddenly at her home and will forever leave a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020 at Cache Creek KCA Cemetery with Timothy Nevaquaya and Edmond Nevaquaya officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Jereaux was born at the Lawton Indian Hospital June 9, 1954 to Doc and Charlotte (Foraker) Tate Nevaquaya. Jereaux was proud to be an enrolled citizen of the Comanche Nation as well as a proud descendant of the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nation. She is an alumna of Apache High School and graduated in 1972.
Jereaux loved the Lord and believed all things were possible with prayer and dedication to her savior Jesus Christ. She was a lifelong member of the United Indian Methodist Church of Apache serving as choir director 1985-1987. Jereaux met her love Richard Sanders who survives, and married him in 1997 making their home for several years in Escondido, Cali., moving back to her original home place on Highway 19, Apache, in 2013. Jereaux was happy to have moved back to her original Comanche homelands, just as her parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and so on have since time immemorial. Jereaux was recognized as a woman of honor a true elder of her family and the Comanche Nation widely recognized as person who holds her community and family together. She was a pillar of the greater American Indian Community Nation-Wide serving as a member of the American Indian Movement Oklahoma Chapter, member of the Indian Youth Center, Oklahoma Indian Opportunity President, served as the KCA Director 1990-1996, and Executive Assistant to Comanche Nation Chairman Ron Burgess.
Jereaux served as a role model for her peers holding the title of the first Comanche Nation Little Ponies Princess 1971-1972 and later as an Elder encouraging youth to embrace their culture and remember their Native American heritage even in the face of adversity as a motivation speaker to not only Comanche Nation youth but all American Indian Youth Nation Wide. Jereaux held a wealth of traditional Comanche knowledge and was a respected story teller of the Comanche Nation. Jereaux loved to dance and danced many years as a traditional woman cloth and buckskin dancer winning countless championships and titles throughout the years.
There is no one that embodies the word, of “love” as Jereaux did, she had great love for her sons Dennis James Nevaquaya (Rena belle), of Black River Falls, Wisconsin and Joshua Lee Boyd (Michelle) of Apache. She was lovingly called KAkoo by her prides and joys, her grandchildren: Mariah, Aidyn, Nathan, Nookinuh, Johnny, Mahnie, Tavee and Stephanie; great-granddaughter Aubrey Raelyn. At the heart of Jereaux’s life was her love for her family. Jereaux was “Paatsi” big sister to Amada Sue Bordeaux of Rosebud, South Dakota; Edmond Wayne Nevaquaya (Monica) of Apache, Joycetta Nevaquaya-Harris (RG) of Stroud, Sonya Tate Nevaquaya of Thomas, Timothy Tate Nevaquaya(Alicia) of Tulsa, Joseph Tate Nevaquaya(Rahnada) of Ignacio, Colorado and Calvert Tate Nevaquaya(Miranda) of Lawton; Jereaux’s big brother Lean “Sonny” Nevaquaya preceded her in death.
Jereaux was a loving and supportive auntie mom to her nephews and nieces: Albert, Mike, Dukon, Ronald, Alfred, Noah, Aaron, Adam, Dakota, Crystal, Anpo, Ashley, Elizabeth, Amanda, Victoria, Naomi, Angeline, Maggie, Rebecca, Alyssa, Kaylene and Michelle. Jereaux was proud to include her grand nieces and nephews and lovingly treated them as she did her own grandchildren and they too will miss their Grandma Jereaux; Gracie, Charlotte Rose, Leigha Jade, Macy, Lilliana, Zephyr, Zeah, Zeke, Zachary, Zane, Gracen, Mariah, Jereaux, Tyree and Tiara.
Jereaux had many adopted children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters throughout Indian Country who she loved dearly. She enjoyed hosting Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays, barbecues, and parties – she took advantage of any opportunity to bring her family around a table. During the holiday season she loved seeing the faces of her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren light up the world during the holiday season as they opened their gifts filled with love from her.
Jereaux’s dedication and faithfulness to the Lord should be a lesson to us all that we can reach that place of freedom and human dignity of true everlasting life. “He gives power to those who are tired and worn out; he offers strength to the weak. Even youth will become exhausted and young men will give up. But those that wait upon the Lord will find new strength. They will fly high on wings, as eagles, they will walk and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint. Isaiah 40:29-31. We all should be reminded as long as we remain committed and If my people who are called by My name will humble themselves pray, and seek My face, turn from their wicked ways then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin, will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14.