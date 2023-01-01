Funeral services for Jennifer Walker, 70, of Cement, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Mr. Brian Black officiating. Burial will follow at the Cement Cemetery under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Our mother was a devout Christian and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. She passed peacefully, at her home.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1952, at Chickasha, to Bill and Rena Faye Redmon. She graduated from Fletcher High School in 1970. She was an honor student and member of the basketball and softball teams, 4-H, and pep club. She was also voted FFA Queen. She received multiple awards and scholarships. She attended USAO for one year before moving to Ardmore to start her family. She worked in banking for several years before co-owning and operating the family business from 1982-1992. She then moved back to the family farm in 1994 where she lived the rest of her life. She enjoyed studying her bible, photography, crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two children: Travis Walker of Velma, and Holly Pickelsimer and her husband Danny, of Yukon. Her dear mother, Rena Faye Redmon of Fletcher. She has one brother, Bill Redmon, of Wenatchee, Washington; grandson Justin Walker and wife Cheyenne of Norman; granddaughter, Lexi Babcock and husband Taylor of Hugo; Eryn Walker of Tulsa; Logan and Jackson Pickelsimer of Yukon. She has two great-grandchildren: Avery Walker and Nova Nichols. She has two nephews and one niece: Matt, Joe, and Lisa Redmon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy I. Redmon; grandparents, Melvin and Ada Black; W.C. and Loretta Redmon.