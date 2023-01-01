Jennifer Walker

Funeral services for Jennifer Walker, 70, of Cement, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Mr. Brian Black officiating. Burial will follow at the Cement Cemetery under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Our mother was a devout Christian and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. She passed peacefully, at her home.