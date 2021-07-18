Graveside memorial service for Jennifer Kay Redman will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Highland Cemetery, Lawton, with Dr. Robert Gorrell, Senior Pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church, Lawton officiating.
(Please dress casually and for the hot weather.)
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker Rabon Funeral Home.
Jennifer Kay Redman, 56, of Lawton, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Jennifer was born to Manville and Deanna Redman on Sept. 6, 1964. She attended John Adams Elementary School, Tomlinson Junior High School and Lawton High School. She was a member of band and Highsteppers. Jennifer graduated from Oklahoma State University and moved to south Florida to begin her career. It was there she became more involved with one of her parents’ favorite charities, the American Cancer Society. After about a decade, Jennifer moved back to Oklahoma and had a long career with the ACS. She loved to travel and visited many places around the world. She was a lifelong member of Centenary United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the bell choir and United Methodist Women. Jennifer was a loving, generous and fun aunt and godmother.
Jennifer is survived by her sisters: Tamara Horschler and husband Tom; Sharon Redman and husband Craig; nieces: Stephanie Hall and husband Jason; and Audrey Redman; uncle, Paul Porter and wife Carol; cousins: Todd Redman and wife Cristina; Robin Sanchez and husband Harold; Steve Porter and wife Natalie, and Jacob Sanchez; longtime companion, Bill Cudd; and, special friends: Glenda Brown, Julianne Ramming and Jennifer Wileman.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John Redman, and nephew, Seth Roof.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society for the area Hope Lodge, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by going to www.donate3.cancer.org
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com