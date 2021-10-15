Jennifer Allison Hancock passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Oct. 10, 2021 to a homecoming in Heaven filled with joy and love. Jennifer was born April 16, 1982 in Lawton, to Cynthia and Craig Downing. She loved to sing, dance, and acted in several LCT plays. She was not only an avid reader who loved the smell and sound of opening a new book, but Jennifer was also adventurous. She skydived, repelled, rode horses, hiked, deep-sea fished, participated in archaeological digs, and swam and caught waves on her boogie board in the ocean. She loved road trips through America and toured England, France and Germany. A compassionate and loving person, she was a rescuer of lost souls and animals and a loyal friend to many. She was an amazingly gifted writer. She was baptized at First Christian Church in Lawton. As the great great great-granddaughter of Quanah Parker, she was a proud member of the Comanche Tribe.
After graduating from Lawton High School in 2000, Jennifer attended Oklahoma State University and Cameron University. She married Matthew Hancock at First Christian Church in Lawton, March 30, 2002. Her greatest accomplishment was being the mother of their two beautiful children Kaylee Paige Hancock, 18, currently a freshman at Oklahoma State University, and Jacob Coin Hancock who passed away April 23, 2019 at the age of 23 months. She owned the BYOB Water Store, but had to close it due to her 24-7 commitment to care for their medically fragile infant son. After Jacob’s death she became the Advocacy and Transparency Coordinator for Pediatric Congenital Heart Association and an Ambassador in honor of Jacob to the Oklahoma Blood Institute Lawton Center. To pursue a new journey filled with possibilities and potential and to be close to her daughter, she recently moved to Stillwater. We will love Jennifer forever, our angel on earth and now in Heaven.
Jennifer is survived by her husband Matthew Hancock; daughter Kaylee Hancock; her parents, Cynthia Davis and Craig Downing; her mother-in-law, Annette Hancock; sister and brother-in law, Kristin and Chad Lassiter; brothers and sisters-in-law: Amy and Robert Foerster and Kimberly and James Downing; nieces: Katie and Emily Foerster; Madison Richard; Grace and Lillian Downing; and Bailee Kadelski; nephews: Zachary Richard and Levi Downing.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jacob Hancock; niece, Eden Grace Downing; sister-in-law, Tracy Kadelski; father-in law, Jim Kadelski; maternal grandparents: Mary Joyce Davis Hill; E.C. (Johnny) Hill, and Eugene W. Davis; paternal grandparents Louise and Gerald Downing, M.D.
A celebration of Jennifer’s life will be held at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Tuesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. Per Jennifer’s request be ready to sing loudly and happily “Spirit in the Sky.” In her memory we ask you to hug your loved ones, give them unconditional love and Love Your Neighbors.
The ceremony may viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com