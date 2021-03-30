Jennie “Marie” Ware, 79, of Anadarko, OK made her journey on Friday, March 26, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Graveside services will be held at Wares Cemetery in Anadarko on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Marvin Delaware officiating.
Born on April 4, 1941, at the Kiowa Indian Hospital in Lawton, Oklahoma to Wilson and Pearl Pewo-Ware. Marie was an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation, and a proud member of The Kiowa Tribe. She attended Fort Sill Indian School, Broxton High School and graduated in 1958, O.S.U. Technical Institute and trade school. She worked at Indian Action Construction Co. and in later years Fort Sill Apache A.O.A. program. She was well known for her loom and Comanche medallion bead work. Marie attended powwows across the country all of her life, she enjoyed singing, and dancing; she loved her tribal culture and traditions. She was a lifelong member of Kiowa Blacklegging’s Women Auxiliary, United Methodist Women’s Organization-Southwest region, Wares Chapel, Dirty Shame Gourd Club, Reservation War dancers and a O-HO-MAH supporter.
Marie is survived by two sons Robert Baker III and Nia of Anadarko and Dempsey Baker and Glenda of Apache; daughter Bambi Allen and Andy of Elgin. Sisters Frankie Ware of Anadarko, and Clarissa Ware of Tuttle. Special brothers Millard Clark, Larry Cole, Dusty Miller; Special sisters Phyllis Twohatchet and Karen Jo Deason. She is survived by numerous loved ones.
Marie is preceded in death by: her parents Wilson and Pearl Pewo Ware; son Truman Baker; Brothers Bill Ware, Truman Ware, Bobby Pewo, Tom Ware, Sisters; Tatoe Ware and Marcella Delaware; Granddaughter Chloe Baker; special brother Bear Ludenia.