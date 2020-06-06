Jeffrey Varner Quoetone went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2020 in Oklahoma City.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday June 8, 2020 at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery with Pastors Sharon and Pershing Yeahquo officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Jeffrey was born April 21, 1971 to William and Anna (Taylor) Quoetone. Jeffrey graduated from Cache High School and attended OU and graduated from Cameron to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree. Jeffery was a member of the Comanche Tribe of Oklahoma and was also of Kiowa and Choctaw descent. He was an avid OU Sooner fan and loved to impersonate Elvis Presley.
Jeffrey is survived by: mother, Anna Quoetone; son Gregory Quoetone; sister Laura Quoetone; brother Brian Quoetone and wife Andrea all of Cache; sister in law Audrey Poolaw of Anadarko; nieces Briana, Ashlyn, Izabella all of Cache, Taylor and Jessie of Elgin, nephew William Quoetone; numerous aunts, uncles, other family members and friends. A special friend Mary Anquoe.
Jeffrey is preceded in death by: father William Quoetone; brother Greg “Bodie” Quoetone; grandparents: William “Bill” and Lottie Quoetone, Leslie and Irene Taylor; many cousins, aunts and uncles.