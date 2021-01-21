A private family memorial service for Jeffrey Martin Iles will be held in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Hubbard of Lawton First Assembly officiating.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required to the memorial service.
Jeffrey passed away peacefully at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Jeff was born in Lawton, on Nov. 24, 1964 to Dewey and Luwana (Sloan) Iles. He graduated from Cache High School Class of “83”. He was currently in his 32nd year career as the radiation control officer for Fort Sill.
Jeff was a huge OU football fan, never missing a game. He loved spending time outdoors, four wheeling down the creek with his dog, being on the golf course or working in his yard. He was an animal lover and was a person always there for anyone in need of help. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Jeffrey is survived by his son, Levi Iles of Cache; his parents: Dewey and Luwana Iles of Cache; his sister, Cindy Williams; aunt and uncle, Errol and Wynema Miller; niece, Kate Mallett and husband Ryan; two nephews: Jake Hanes and Ryan Williams and other great nieces and nephews: Carson, Aubrey and Weston.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.