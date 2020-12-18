Jeffrey Dee Jones went to be with the Lord in the afternoon of Nov. 30, 2020 at the age of 65. Jeff was born on June 28, 1955 in Lawton. He was preceded in death by his father, D. E. Jones; mother, Norma Jones; and sister, Elaine Smith.
Jeff is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Lori Kathleen Robinson Jones; son, Alexander and wife, Kayla; daughter, Sarah and fiancé, Matthew; and sister Sue Jones. Jeff is lovingly remembered by a number of nieces and nephews.
Jeff was kind, honorable, loving, God-fearing, and much more. He will be missed by many and in lieu of flowers please donate to the First United Methodist Church on the square in Shelbyville, TN.
“From the ends of the earth I call to you, I call as my heart grows faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I” -Psalm 61:2