Jeffery Loy Toahty went to be with hos Heavenly Father on Thursday March 25, 2021 in Oklahoma.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Little Washita Cemetery Fletcher with Rev. Patrick McClung officiating. Burial Will Be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Tuesday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Jeffery was born in Lawton On December 10, 1956 to Bennie and LaDora (Yackeschi Trout) Toahty. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He enjoyed watching the OU Sooners and the Cyril Pirates. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends especially his grandchildren.
Jeffery is survived by: his children: Marcia Toahty and Jeff Toahty Jr. both of Cyril; Annie, Joseph, Kris, and Monica Machado; sisters: Debrah Herrera of Apache, Ulinda Toahty of Oklahoma City, Gina Niedo of Walters; brothers: Gary Toahty, Gerald Toahty both of Cyril, Warren Anquoe of Moore; 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, many other family members and friends.
Jeffery is preceded in death by: his parents, brothers: Joseph and Vincent Toahty; grandmothers Faith and Hope Martinez.