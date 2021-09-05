Jeffery Laverne Codynah, 56, of Lawton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Walters Cemetery with Pastor Gary Tahmahkera officiating.
Burial will follow under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Jeffery was born in Lawton to Jackie Codynah and Karen Kaniatobe. He attended school at Eisenhower. He was a member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. Jeffery was an avid Texas and Baylor football fan. He loved making nicknames for everyone, making snow cones, playing pool, spending time with his family and friends, especially the grandkids.
Jeffery is survived by his mother, Karen Kaniatobe of Oklahoma City; children: Rhoda (Darci) Kerchee of Shawnee, Joel”Todd” Codynah of California, Travis Codynah of Lawton, Joshua Codynah of Apache, Jocelyn Kaniatobe of Oklahoma City, Emily Ediger of Miami, Oklahoma; sisters: Kim Codynah of Lawton, Kara Codynah of Anadarko, Ranee VonNoaker of Lawton; Ricky Toho of Cache; 15 grandchildren; special niece, Alicia Wheeler of Anadarko and companion, Lela Brown.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Codynah; brother, Kevin Codynah; mother, Velia Silverhorn; niece, Junie Kizzia; uncles: Milton Codynah and Robert Subieta; aunt, Carol Codynah; grandparents: Fred Fat Codynah, Velma Hoag Codynah, Laverne Samuel Conner, Beatrice Tahmahkera.