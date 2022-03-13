Jeffery Deschane Tiddark Saupitty McClung was born Sept. 25, 1988 to James Saupitty and Linda Tiddark King. On April 12, 2001 Jeffery would become a part of the McClung family along with his big sister Richa, his parents becoming Lena Chibitty and Jimmie Wilbur McClung.
Jeffery graduated from Indiahoma HIgh School in 2007, while attending IHS he played basketball and baseball, he was an extraordinary athlete. He would later play co-ed softball with McClung’s Construction traveling softball team. After graduating Jeff attended Marine Boot Camp at Camp Pendleton, CA. He returned home to work briefly at Crossroads Construction and McClung’s Construction as a heavy equipment operator for many years. Jeff was fun loving and a joy to be around. He could always make you laugh and had a smile that could light up any room. There was definitely never a dull moment when Jeff was around. If you needed anything he was there for you no matter what he was going through. Jeff trusted in the Lord and was baptized at Post Oak Mennonite Brethren Church. He loved his children, nieces and nephews with all his heart, he was and will always be the fun uncle.
Jeff is survived by his children: Logan and Max McClung; parents, Lena C. and Jimmie W. McClung; James Saupitty and Linda T. King; siblings: Lennetta and Craig Davenport; Charlotte Lee and Jimmy Garrett; John B. and Laurice McClung; Celena and Johnny Romo; Richa and Cody Gill; Stacy Tiddark; special friend Kelli Ulloa; uncles: Tim Saupitty; Eagle Hunter; Stephen Saupitty; Richard Tiddark; Erwin L Cude; Leonard Chibitty; Victor “Pops” Ulloa; aunts: Johnnie Russo; Lola and Gina Flores; Dana Bedecker; Jackie Saupitty; Linda Saupitty; Tracy Dean; nieces and nephews: James, Amanda, Jamie, Ashley, Sunnie, Jesse, Jimmie, Connor, AJ, Jessica, Ben, Grady, Zach, JJ, Tiana, Johnnie, Jace, Bryson, Kolten. Along with numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by brothers: Jimmie “SonSon” McClung, and John Lee; Uncle Richard Saupitty; grandparents: Kenneth Saupitty, Tim Tiddark, Jesse and Harry McClung, Mead and Norene Chibitty, Luella Yokesuite Saupitty Lambert, Lucy “Bubbles” Flores; aunts: Marlene Ulloa, Diana Poemoceah and cousin Oliver Poemoceah.
Viewing will be on Sunday March 13, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Indiahoma High school Auditorium. Funeral service will be held on Monday March 14, 2022 at IHS Auditorium at 11 a.m. Burial at Post Oak Cemetery under direction of the Comanche Nation funeral home