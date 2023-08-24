Funeral Service for Jeffery D. ‘Jeff’ Parker will be at 2 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Walters with the Rev. Bruce Humphries officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to Noon Friday.
Jeffery Dwayne Parker was born to Curtis Arley and Yvonne (Rose) Parker on Feb. 14, 1959 in Knoxville, TN and departed this life in Lawton on Aug. 22, 2023 at the age of 64 years, 6 months and 8 days.
Jeff grew up in rural Knoxville, attending Anderson Elementary through the third grade. With his dad in the Army the family moved to Lawton. There he attended Jefferson Elementary, Central Junior High and Lawton High, graduating from LHS in 1977. While in high school he did apartment maintenance and then worked for Brown and Root, Wicker and later Newton Builders. In 1984 he went to work for Lawton Public Schools Maintenance Division, serving as carpentry supervisor much of the past 39 years.
Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing and looking for arrowheads. He also loved spending time with beloved family and enjoying time with so many good friends through the years.
He was preceded in death by his granny and papaw, Myrtle and Cauley Rose.
He is survived by his parents, Curtis and Yvonne Parker of Lawton; two children: Ashley Reece and Brandon of Walters, and Brandan Parker and Shelby of Lawton; four sisters: Connie Parker, Pam Brooks and Gary, and Cheryl McDevitt all of Lawton, Christi Hull and Shane of Oklahoma City; seven grandchildren: Kiley Reece, Parker Reece, Holsten Parker, Wesley Reece, Ava Parker, Kain Parker and Micah Parker; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Oklahoma or Tennessee Wildlife Conservation.