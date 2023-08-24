Funeral Service for Jeffery D. ‘Jeff’ Parker will be at 2 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Walters with the Rev. Bruce Humphries officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to Noon Friday.

Jeffery Dwayne Parker was born to Curtis Arley and Yvonne (Rose) Parker on Feb. 14, 1959 in Knoxville, TN and departed this life in Lawton on Aug. 22, 2023 at the age of 64 years, 6 months and 8 days.

