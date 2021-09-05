Funeral services at First Baptist Church, Lawton, OK, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. with burial in the Frederick Cemetery, Frederick, OK, under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Jeffrey Don Hart was born to Bobby Glenn and Charla Dee (Duke) Hart on Sept. 21, 1960, in Sentinel, OK, and departed this life in Lawton, OK, on one of his favorite days, opening day of dove season, Sept, 1, 2021, at the age of 60 years, 11 months and 11 days.
Living in Gage, OK, during his dad’s first year of coaching, the family soon moved to Temple, OK and eventually on to Altus where Jeff started the first grade. This young Altus Bulldog soon began excelling in sports and the rest was history. Simply put, Jeff Hart possessed a large helping of that which cannot be coached, HEART! With determination, charisma, some grit and a whole lot of crazy, Jeff began wooing Altus fans on the gridiron. This translated to a 4-year starting position from 1979-82 on the Cameron Aggies squad as he won the hearts of Southwest Oklahomans and the respect of worthy opponents. He still holds numerous school records and accolades at both Altus and Cameron.
During his college summers, Jeff worked at Cotton Electric Cooperative in Walters which became a full-time job in 1983. He first served as a lineman for the company and worked his way to supervisor of engineering, which he held for many years and was named employee of the year in 2015. He retired in 2020 with 37 years on the job.
Jeff was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church, Cookietown, OK. He enjoyed hunting, spending time in the loading room, fishing, golfing, dominos, attending ballgames and cooking. He refereed football for years and was proud to have refereed at the state championship level. He also kept the score books for Coliseum basketball for a number of years. Jeff wore flip-flops and shorts year around. He loved attending Altus class reunions whether it was his class or not. Deer Camp and Camargo were two of his favorite places to be. And did we mention cooking. He and Juli had visited almost every MLB Stadium and enjoyed going to many music concerts together through the years. He loved hanging with his kids and especially the grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his stepmom, Sandra Sue Hart and stepdad, Ken Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Juli Gant Hart of the home; his father, Bob Hart of Altus; his mother, Charla Gallagher of Sentinel, OK; three children and their spouses: Samantha Don Stepanek and Neil of Yukon, OK, Ashli Brooke Adams and Seth of Monte Vista, Colo., Michael Dean Hart and Morgan of Edmond, OK; his sister and brother-in-law, Sherri Newport and David of Peoria, Ariz.; his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry DeFord and Sherry of Norman, OK; His sisters-in-law, Kerri Humble and Andy of Yukon, and Lisa Coatney of Stillwater; six grandchildren: Todd Adams, Taylor Adams, Lincoln Stepanek, Ralston Stepanek, Becklynn Hart and Walker Hart; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and a host of friends too many to number.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Class of 1979 at NBC Bank, attention Elizabeth Marche, P.O. Box 598, Altus, OK 73522 or to SWOSU Football Legacy Fund, c/o SWOSU Foundation Inc., 100 Campus Drive, Weatherford, OK 73096 (www.GiveToSWOSU.com) or to Tipton Children’s Home, P.O. Box 370, Tipton, OK 73576